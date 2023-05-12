Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Emirati/Turkish Man Facing Forced Return

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Khalaf al-Romaithi. © 2023 Private (Beirut) – Jordanian authorities have detained a dual Emirati-Turkish citizen and may extradite him to the United Arab Emirates, where he is at serious risk of arbitrary detention, unfair trial, and possibly torture, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities detained Khalaf Abdul Rahman al-Romaithi, 58, at Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport on May 7, 2023, upon his arrival from Turkey. They released him on bail later that day but detained him again on May 8. His lawyers said they lost track of his whereabouts after May 9.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
