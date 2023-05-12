An obscure 1800s law is shaping up to be the center of the next abortion battle – legal scholars explain what's behind the Victorian-era Comstock Act
By Sonia Suter, Professor of law, George Washington University
Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
The 1873 Comstock Act makes it a crime to mail abortion drugs or medicine – raising legal questions about the law’s potential revival and influence over nationwide abortion laws.
- Friday, May 12, 2023