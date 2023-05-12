Relationships and sex education review: government must remember history of LGBTQ+ discrimination in English schools
By Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Abby Gilsenan, PhD Candidate in the School of Social Policy, University of Birmingham
Willem Stander, Research Fellow in the Department of Social Work and Social Care, University of Birmingham
Sex education in English schools is under scrutiny. A review of relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) brought forward by prime minister Rishi Sunak, will lead to new statutory guidance by the end of 2023. Sunak has also stated that schools will receive guidance on transgender issues for the 2023 summer term.
Sunak’s acceleration of the RSHE education…
- Friday, May 12, 2023