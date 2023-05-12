Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change first 'went viral' exactly 70 years ago

By Marc Hudson, Visiting Fellow, Science Policy, University of Sussex
Share this article
We have grown so used to many things. To the pictures of wildfires and cremated animals, to the ice sheets calving into the ocean, to the promises of world leaders that they will heed the “last chance” warning of the scientists.

It’s hard for anyone under the age of 40 to remember a time when carbon dioxide build-up, whether it was “the greenhouse effect”, or “global warming” or “climate change” or now “climate crisis”, wasn’t in the news.

The long hot summer of 1988 – 35 years ago – is held as the moment that world leaders began to mouth the right pieties.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Migratory Bird Day celebrates extraordinary avian journeys, twice a year
~ The long 1980s: Belarusian dark wave band Molchat Doma takes its music to the US
~ A Nepali man’s mission to document all the orchids found in Nepal
~ The Nakba: 75 years after losing their home, the Palestinians are still experiencing the “catastrophe”
~ An obscure 1800s law is shaping up to be the center of the next abortion battle – legal scholars explain what's behind the Victorian-era Comstock Act
~ Tartan at V&A Dundee: a celebration of the pattern’s disruptive power
~ Relationships and sex education review: government must remember history of LGBTQ+ discrimination in English schools
~ How better local employment support could help tackle UK labour shortages
~ Drought recedes in Britain after a wet spring – but much of Europe is parched
~ Technology can play a vital role in limiting online gambling – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter