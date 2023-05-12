Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Moura: Over 500 killed by Malian troops, foreign military personnel in 2022 operation

There are “strong indications” that more than 500 people were killed – the vast majority summarily executed – by Malian troops and foreign military personnel during a five-day operation in the village of Moura in central Mali in March 2022.


