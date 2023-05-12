Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seinfeld: how a sitcom 'about nothing' changed television for good

By Nathan Abrams, Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
Share this article
A quarter of a century ago, on 14 May 1998, the final episode of Seinfeld was broadcast, ending one of the most significant sitcoms of all time after nine seasons and 180 episodes. In fact the self-styled “show about nothing” was so important we can talk about the pre-Seinfeld and post-Seinfeld eras.

Set in Manhattan, Seinfeld focused on the minutiae of daily life for four friends: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), his best friend, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), his ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and his neighbour Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Such a setup…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Nakba: 75 years after losing their home, the Palestinians are still experincing the “Catastrophe”
~ How to navigate difficult conversations with your teenager
~ The UK is offering payments to abuse victims – but it may not be enough to help them leave
~ Wagner Group: what it would mean for the UK to designate Putin's private army a 'terrorist organisation'
~ Is loneliness really as damaging to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day?
~ Erdoğan has wrecked Turkey's economy – so what next?
~ Gene therapy helps combat some forms of blindness – and ongoing clinical trials are looking to extend these treatments to other diseases
~ Tupac's 'Dear Mama' endures as rap artists detail complex relationships with their mothers, street life and the pursuit of success
~ Lessons from 'Star Trek: Picard' – a cybersecurity expert explains how a sci-fi series illuminates today's threats
~ Meditative mothering? How Buddhism honors both compassionate caregiving and celibate monks and nuns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter