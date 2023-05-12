Tolerance.ca
Wagner Group: what it would mean for the UK to designate Putin's private army a 'terrorist organisation'

By Brian J. Phillips, Reader (Associate Professor) in International Relations, University of Essex
The UK is reportedly planning to officially designate the Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation. This would put Wagner on a list with 78 other groups, including ISIS, al Qaeda and newer white supremacist organisations.

The UK has had lists of “proscribed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
