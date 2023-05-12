Tolerance.ca
Gene therapy helps combat some forms of blindness – and ongoing clinical trials are looking to extend these treatments to other diseases

By Jean Bennett, Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology; Cell and Developmental Biology, University of Pennsylvania
An estimated 295 million people suffer from visual impairment globally. Around 43 million of those people are living with blindness. While not every form of blindness can be cured, recent scientific breakthroughs have uncovered new ways to treat some forms of inherited blindness through gene therapy.

© The Conversation
