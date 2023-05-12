Tolerance.ca
Meditative mothering? How Buddhism honors both compassionate caregiving and celibate monks and nuns

By Liz Wilson, Professor of Comparative Religion, Miami University
Buddhist saints are often described as maternally compassionate, with the endless patience of a mother who feeds, cleans and cares for children around the clock. In fact, the Theravada branch of Buddhism holds mothers in such high esteem that two men among the Buddha’s chief disciples, Sariputta and Mogallana, are said to be “like the mother giving birth” and “the nurse raising a child.”

Yet in Buddhism, as in some other religions, views of motherhood are complex. Motherlike compassion is idealized…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
