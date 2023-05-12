Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: States can help deliver justice for victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes by backing new treaty

By Amnesty International
States must adopt a landmark treaty to strengthen international legal cooperation in the investigation of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes to improve victims’ access to justice and reparations, Amnesty International said before the start of a high-level conference on an accord. The post Global: States can help deliver justice for victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes by backing new treaty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
