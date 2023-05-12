Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These giant 'drop bears' with opposable thumbs once scaled trees in Australia. But how did they grow so huge?

By Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, Professor, Biological Sciences Department, University of Cape Town
Karen Black, Leading Education Professional, UNSW Sydney
Mike Archer, Professor, Pangea Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Sue Hand, Professor emeritus, UNSW Sydney
Nimbadon lived 15 million years ago, in forests with flesh-eating kangaroos and tree-climbing crocodiles. Our first look inside their fossilised bones has revealed how these giants grew.The Conversation


© The Conversation
