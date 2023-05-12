Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new source of fire records, hidden in the sands, gives us a bigger picture of the risks

By Nicholas R Patton, Postdoctoral Researcher, Integrated Terrain Analysis Program, Desert Research Institute
James Shulmeister, Adjunct Professor, University of Queensland, and Professor and Head of School of Earth and Environment, University of Canterbury
Share this article
Until now, a limitation of records of past fires is that these have come from sediments laid down in lakes and bogs. Records for dryland regions have been lacking, but dune deposits can fill the gap.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ These giant 'drop bears' with opposable thumbs once scaled trees in Australia. But how did they grow so huge?
~ Syria: UN must continue delivering aid to north-west through all border crossings
~ Philippines: Leila de Lima’s acquittal a long-overdue step towards justice
~ Thailand: Election offers rare chance for candidates to commit to safeguarding human rights
~ Iran: Alarming Surge in Executions
~ TikTok promotes vaping as a fun, safe and socially accepted pastime – and omits the harms
~ What BBC and Stan series Ten Pound Poms gets right – and wrong – about the British migrant experience in Australia
~ Biden’s Asylum Policy Will Harm People Seeking Safety
~ US: Biden ‘Asylum Ban’ Endangers Lives at the Border
~ Flip-flopping magnetic fields hint at a solution for puzzling fast radio bursts from space
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter