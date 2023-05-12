Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: UN must continue delivering aid to north-west through all border crossings

By Amnesty International
With millions of people impacted by the earthquake still dependent on UN cross-border aid for survival, the United Nations (UN) must continue to deliver aid through Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai border crossings after the 13 May expiry of the Syrian government’s authorisation, regardless of whether the government renews that consent, Amnesty International said today. According […] The post Syria: UN must continue delivering aid to north-west through all border crossings appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
