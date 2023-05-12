Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok promotes vaping as a fun, safe and socially accepted pastime – and omits the harms

By Renee Carey, Senior Research Fellow, Curtin University
Jonine Jancey, Academic and Director Collaboration for Evidence, Research and Impact in Public Health, Curtin University
Social media platforms have policies prohibiting the promotion of tobacco products, including vaping. But these policies are routinely violated, with little or no consequences.The Conversation


