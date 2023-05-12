Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Leila de Lima’s acquittal a long-overdue step towards justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that a court in the Philippines dropped one of two drug-related cases against former Senator Leila de Lima, Amnesty International’s interim Deputy Regional Director for Research Montse Ferrer said:  “The partial acquittal of prisoner of conscience and human rights defender Leila de Lima was long overdue. While justice has been slow […] The post Philippines: Leila de Lima’s acquittal a long-overdue step towards justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
