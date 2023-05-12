Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Alarming Surge in Executions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rajai Shahr Prison, Karaj, Iran. © 2004 Private (Beirut) – The Iranian authorities’ dramatic escalation of executions in recent weeks is a serious violation of the right to life and should bring international condemnation, Human Rights Watch said today. Since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges. Many of them were executed after unfair trials or for charges, such as drug offenses and two executions for “blasphemy,” that under international law should never result…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
