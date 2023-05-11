Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden’s Asylum Policy Will Harm People Seeking Safety

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Ruben Garcia, director of the Annunciation House, speaks with migrant parents, El Paso, Texas, June 26, 2018. © 2018 Matt York/AP Photo The end of the Title 42 policy on May 11 has created a media frenzy and narrative of chaos at the United States’ southern border. The truth is the Biden administration, which had more than two years to prepare for this moment, chose not to invest in a humane, rights-respecting process at the border. Instead, his administration chose to weaken US asylum laws and violate the rights of people seeking protection. Under Biden’s post-Title…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
