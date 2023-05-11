Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Biden ‘Asylum Ban’ Endangers Lives at the Border

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on May 11, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (Washington, DC) – President Joe Biden’s new border plan focused on deterrence will almost certainly lead to a rise in the already record number of migrants dying at the United States southern border, enrich criminal cartels, and return refugees to likely harm, Human Rights Watch said today. Biden’s “asylum ban,” announced in a rule in the Federal Register on May 10, 2023 is set to replace the abusive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What BBC and Stan series Ten Pound Poms gets right – and wrong – about the British migrant experience in Australia
~ Biden’s Asylum Policy Will Harm People Seeking Safety
~ Flip-flopping magnetic fields hint at a solution for puzzling fast radio bursts from space
~ Tiny aquatic athletes: how baby Nemo can ‘just keeping swimming’ from the open ocean to the reef
~ Is a Sikh separatist movement seeing a resurgence four decades after sparking terror in India?
~ Despairing about climate change? These 4 charts on the unstoppable growth of solar may change your mind
~ How fast is the Universe really expanding? Multiple views of an exploding star raise new questions
~ Friday essay: cancellation or conflicted joy – grappling with the work of our 'art monsters'
~ The budget includes $7.3 million to get more young people out of aged care homes. Is it enough?
~ Here's why The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is big news – even among those who don't see themselves as 'gamers'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter