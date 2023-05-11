Flip-flopping magnetic fields hint at a solution for puzzling fast radio bursts from space
By Shi Dai, ARC DECRA Fellow, Western Sydney University
Di Li, Professor, National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Miroslav Filipovic, Professor, Western Sydney University
Reshma Anna-Thomas, PhD candidate Department of Physics and Astronomy, West Virginia University
Magnetic fields billions of light years away offer clues to the nature of intense flashes from the sky known as fast radio bursts.
- Thursday, May 11, 2023