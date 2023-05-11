Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's why The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is big news – even among those who don't see themselves as 'gamers'

By Padraic Heaton, Casual Academic, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
I’m a game design researcher focused on creating systems that allow games to be played by anyone. There cannot be a better example of that than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Flip-flopping magnetic fields hint at a solution for puzzling fast radio bursts from space
~ Tiny aquatic athletes: how baby Nemo can ‘just keeping swimming’ from the open ocean to the reef
~ Is a Sikh separatist movement seeing a resurgence four decades after sparking terror in India?
~ Despairing about climate change? These 4 charts on the unstoppable growth of solar may change your mind
~ How fast is the Universe really expanding? Multiple views of an exploding star raise new questions
~ Friday essay: cancellation or conflicted joy – grappling with the work of our 'art monsters'
~ The budget includes $7.3 million to get more young people out of aged care homes. Is it enough?
~ History and myth: why the Treaty of Waitangi remains such a ‘bloody difficult subject’
~ Studying can be a costly choice. Universities should address young people’s financial literacy gaps
~ Toxic chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products remain in our bodies and environments for a very, very long time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter