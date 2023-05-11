Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Older people who are homeless need better access to hospice and palliative care

By Rachelle Patille, Researcher, Aging In the Right Place | M.A. student, Gerontology, Simon Fraser University
Atiya Mahmood, Associate professor, Gerontology Department, Simon Fraser University
Gracen Bookmyer, Research Assistant, Aging In The Right Place | M.A. student, Gerontology, Simon Fraser University
Sarah Canham, Associate Professor, City & Metropolitan Planning, College Of Social Work, University of Utah
The challenging realities surrounding end-of-life care are especially difficult for older people experiencing homelessness, who have more barriers to accessing hospice care.The Conversation


