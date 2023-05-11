For postpartum moms, playing team sports boosted well-being and helped manage unrealistic expectations of motherhood
By Talia Ritondo, PhD Student, School of Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Dawn Trussell, Associate Professor of Sport Management & Chancellor's Chair for Research Excellence, Brock University
Team sport provides postpartum mothers with opportunities to build community, enhance health and well-being, and counter the often unrealistic and self-sacrificing expectations of motherhood.
- Thursday, May 11, 2023