Human Rights Observatory

To understand AI’s problems look at the shortcuts taken to create it

By Nello Cristianini, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, University of Bath
A machine can only “do whatever we know how to order it to perform,” wrote the 19th-century computing pioneer Ada Lovelace. This reassuring statement was made in relation to Charles Babbage’s description of the first mechanical computer.

Lady Lovelace could not have known that in 2016, a program called AlphaGo, designed to play and improve at the board game “Go”, would not only be able to defeat all of its creators,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
