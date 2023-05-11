Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The triple challenge facing impact investments in the developing world

By Emmanuelle Dubocage, Professeur des Universités en finance, Directrice du laboratoire IRG, Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC)
Evelyne Rousselet, Maître de conférences, Université Gustave Eiffel
The term impact investing first appeared in 2007 at a Rockefeller Foundation meeting. It is defined as an investment with the intention of generating a positive social and environmental impact as well as a financial return.

Supported by powerful institutional actors at the international level (G8, OECD and UN), impact investing is growing. At the end of 2020, the size of the market was estimated at US$715 billionThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
