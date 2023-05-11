Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bank of England interest rate rise: why this could be the last increase for a while

By Edward Thomas Jones, Lecturer in Economics / Director of the Institute of European Finance, Bangor University
Yener Altunbas, Professor of Banking, Bangor University
The Bank of England has increased its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% – the seventh rise since May 2022, when the base rate was just 1%. It is now at the highest level since 2008.

The European Central Bank (ECB) also increased its benchmark rate to 3.25%The Conversation


© The Conversation -
