Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa's two biggest ethnic groups

By Jochen S. Arndt, Associate Professor of History , Virginia Military Institute
South Africa has 12 official languages. The two most dominant are isiZulu and isiXhosa. While the Zulu and Xhosa people share a rich common history, they have also found themselves engaged in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
