Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's World Cup: Fifa's threat to ban European broadcasters is not a skilful move

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
Adam Cox, Reader in Economics, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
There have been some good wins recently for women’s sport attendance in the UK, with a record-breaking crowd for a rugby match at Twickenham and a sold-out Emirates stadium for a Uefa Champions League football semi-final.

Less encouraging is Fifa’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘You gave me wings': Moldovan Eurovision finalist thanks his fans
~ Bank of England interest rate rise: why this could be the last increase for a while
~ What is carbon capture and storage? Power plant CCS gets a boost with EPA’s proposed new rules, but it's not a quick solution
~ West Africa has a small weapons crisis – why some countries are better at dealing with it than others
~ South Africa walks a tightrope of international alliances - it needs Russia, China and the west
~ Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa's two biggest ethnic groups
~ Some Neanderthals hunted bigger animals, across a larger range, than modern humans
~ A painful picture for the Tories: forecasting the general election from the local results
~ Ukraine recap: not a great deal to celebrate for Putin this Victory Day as Ukraine digs in for the long haul
~ The Nakba: how the Palestinians were expelled from Israel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter