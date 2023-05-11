Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Gdańsk is reclaiming its industrial waterfront

By Jiayi Jin, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
The Baltic port city of Gdańsk, in Poland, showcases how cities might return their waterfronts to residents and restore the industrial landscape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘You gave me wings': Moldovan Eurovision finalist thanks his fans
~ Bank of England interest rate rise: why this could be the last increase for a while
~ What is carbon capture and storage? Power plant CCS gets a boost with EPA’s proposed new rules, but it's not a quick solution
~ West Africa has a small weapons crisis – why some countries are better at dealing with it than others
~ South Africa walks a tightrope of international alliances - it needs Russia, China and the west
~ Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa's two biggest ethnic groups
~ Some Neanderthals hunted bigger animals, across a larger range, than modern humans
~ A painful picture for the Tories: forecasting the general election from the local results
~ Women's World Cup: Fifa's threat to ban European broadcasters is not a skilful move
~ Ukraine recap: not a great deal to celebrate for Putin this Victory Day as Ukraine digs in for the long haul
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter