Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 factors that contributed to the record low history scores for US eighth graders

By Diana D'Amico Pawlewicz, Associate Professor of Education Research & Director, I-REEED, University of North Dakota
Share this article
A historian of education policy says the dramatic drop in history test scores among the nation’s eighth graders was a predictable result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Freedom in chains
~ Armenia and Azerbaijan take one step forward, three steps back in mending relations
~ Creative initiatives add new content from Central and South Eastern Europe to Wikipedia
~ What Ed Sheeran's copyright court case win means for songwriters in future
~ Eurovision 2023: why the stage itself is the silent star of the contest
~ TikTok's Wes Anderson trend: why the quirky director's style is ripe for social media parody
~ Grattan on Friday: Peter Dutton warns of threat to 'working poor' in budget reply lacking a big picture
~ How did abuse get baked into the restaurant industry?
~ The Nakba at 75 – Palestinians' struggle to get recognition for their 'catastrophe'
~ 'The Diplomat' negotiates expectations – and myths – about gender, power and politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter