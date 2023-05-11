Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microplastics: we've found startling quantities in the ice algae that are essential for all Arctic marine life

By Deonie Allen, Research Fellow, University of Birmingham
Melanie Bergmann, Senior Scientist, Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research
Steve Allen, Ocean Frontier Institute researcher, Dalhousie University
Share this article
Last summer, we travelled to the remote Arctic Hausgarten observatory area in the eastern Fram Strait (west of Svalbard, Norway) on a research ship. The samples we collected there included ice cores, sea water and ice algae from large packs of floating ice called ice floes. These form 1–2 metre thick “plates” of sea ice across the Arctic Ocean, some of which melt over the summer period.

Algae grow on the underside of these ice floes. Melosira arctica – nicknamed “snot”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Freedom in chains
~ Armenia and Azerbaijan take one step forward, three steps back in mending relations
~ Creative initiatives add new content from Central and South Eastern Europe to Wikipedia
~ What Ed Sheeran's copyright court case win means for songwriters in future
~ Eurovision 2023: why the stage itself is the silent star of the contest
~ TikTok's Wes Anderson trend: why the quirky director's style is ripe for social media parody
~ Grattan on Friday: Peter Dutton warns of threat to 'working poor' in budget reply lacking a big picture
~ How did abuse get baked into the restaurant industry?
~ The Nakba at 75 – Palestinians' struggle to get recognition for their 'catastrophe'
~ 'The Diplomat' negotiates expectations – and myths – about gender, power and politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter