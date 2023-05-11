What is life like as a wild animal? Probably nicer than you think
By Heather Browning, Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Southampton
Walter Veit, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Philosophy, University of Bristol
If you know anything about the experiences of animals reared in captivity for food, fur or human amusement, you might imagine that the lives of wild animals are idyllic. If nature is conceived as a sort of Garden of Eden then animals which live in it, free of human interference, are presumably living their best possible lives.
Others see life in the wild as far harsher. Nature is “red in tooth and claw” as poet Alfred Tennyson once put it. According to this view, the average life of a wild animal can be best…
