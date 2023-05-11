Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan refugee crisis: aid agencies face huge challenges as hundreds of thousands flee violence

By Cristiano d'Orsi, Senior Research Fellow at the South African Research Chair in International Law (SARCIL) and Lecturer, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
Sudan stands on the brink of yet another civil war sparked by a confrontation between two generals: the head of Sudan’s Armed Forces, General Abdelfatah El-Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict, currently unfolding in the capital, Khartoum, has created a widespread humanitarian crisis. Thousands of people, trying to escape the violence, are crossing into neighbouring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wes Anderson has an obsessive, systematic repetition of stylistic choices. He’s perfect for this TikTok meme
~ It’s being called Russia's most sophisticated cyber espionage tool. What is Snake, and why is it so dangerous?
~ African scientists are working to pool data that decodes diseases -- a giant step
~ Tunisia: Move to Dismantle Country’s Largest Opposition Party
~ Election blunders continue during early voting in Thailand
~ Pakistan: Excessive Force against Violent Khan Protests
~ Vietnam: Free Democracy Campaigner Tran Van Bang
~ After years of decline, the budget gives more money for diplomacy and development capability. What does this mean in practice?
~ Why local councils are the missing link in Australia's efforts to end homelessness
~ To get to net zero, policymakers need to listen to communities. Here's what they can learn from places like Geelong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS