Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Move to Dismantle Country’s Largest Opposition Party

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police members walk outside the building of the Ennahda party headquarters, after police raided the headquarters and evacuated all present, Tunis, Tunisia, April 18, 2023. © 2023 Jihed Abidellaoui/Reuters (Tunis) – Tunisian authorities have intensified their attack on opponents of President Kais Saied’s 2021 power grab, moving to neutralize the country’s largest political party, Ennahda, Human Rights Watch said today. Since December 2022, the Tunisian government has arrested at least 17 current or former members of the party, including its leader, and shut its offices…


Read complete article

