Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Democracy Campaigner Tran Van Bang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tran Van Bang holds a sign that says “Freedom for Vietnamese Prisoners of Conscience” to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, December 10, 2018. © 2018 Tran Van Bang (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release rights activist Tran Van Bang, Human Rights Watch said today. Ho Chi Minh City police arrested Tran Van Bang on March 1, 2022, and charged him for criticizing the government under article 117 of the penal code. A court is scheduled to hear his case on May 12, 2023. If convicted,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
