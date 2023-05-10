Tolerance.ca
The budget makes glossy announcements on Indigenous education, but real change requires more than just money

By Tracy Woodroffe, Lecturer in Indigenous Knowledges, Charles Darwin University
The 2023 budget includes $40 million to improve school attendance in Central Australia. It also includes more than $38 million for “culturally appropriate” education for Indigenous students.The Conversation


