Australians' satisfaction with life is at its lowest level in two decades
By Kate Lycett, NHMRC Early Career Fellow, Centre for Social and Early Emotional Development, Deakin University
Georgie Frykberg, Project Coordinator, Centre for Social and Early Emotional Development, Deakin University
Mallery Crowe, Epidemiologist & Project Officer, Centre for Social and Early Emotional Development, Deakin University
Tanja Capic, PhD candidate, Psychology, Deakin University
Australians’ satisfaction with life as a whole is at its lowest level in 21 years, according to the latest Australian Unity Wellbeing Index survey, a collaboration between Deakin University and mutual company Australian Unity.
Each year since 2001, we survey a geographically representative sample of 2,000 Australians about how satisfied they are with their lives as a whole, along with their satisfaction with seven key life areas to compile an overall measure: the Personal Wellbeing Index.
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023