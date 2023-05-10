Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous women in Northern Canada creating sustainable livelihoods through tourism

By Sonya Graci, Associate Professor, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Yvette Rasmussen, Project Manager of the Northern WE in Tourism study
In summer 2022, the Northern WE in Tourism study invited Indigenous women entrepreneurs from northern Newfoundland and Labrador, northern Québec, Nunavut, the Yukon and Northwest Territories to collaborate on an Indigenous-led and ally-supported research project.

In our conversations with Indigenous women entrepreneurs and the organizations that provide support to them, we learned that to create sustainable livelihoods, there should be “nothing about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
