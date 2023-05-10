Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 3 children overweight in the European region: WHO report

Share this article
A new World Health Organization (WHO) report on obesity levels in Europe released on Wednesday, shows that roughly one in three primary school-aged children is living with obesity or are overweight, and this is only set to rise further.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we remake ourselves after unravelling? Plunge into life and pay attention, suggests Deborah Levy's mesmerising new work
~ Minecraft Legends is a reminder that lightning rarely strikes twice in gaming
~ Feed me: 4 ways to take control of social media algorithms and get the content you actually want
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: the solutions needed to address climate change already exist
~ Smoke from the Black Summer fires could have made the triple La Niña more likely
~ The budget makes glossy announcements on Indigenous education, but real change requires more than just money
~ Australians' satisfaction with life is at its lowest level in two decades
~ No, the budget does not make further interest rate rises more likely
~ From Kali to Mary to Neopagan goddesses, religions revere motherhood in sometimes unexpected ways
~ Indigenous women in Northern Canada creating sustainable livelihoods through tourism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter