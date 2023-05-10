Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government Fails to Bring Australians from Syrian Camps Home

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State group fighters, in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh governorate, August 2, 2021.  © 2021 Delil Souleiman/Getty Images Families of some 40 Australian women and children held in dire conditions in camps in northeast Syria for years have resorted to preparing legal action with the child rights group Save the Children to try and secure their repatriation. The Australian government shouldn’t have let it come to this. Many of the women and children detained in these camps were taken to Syria by spouses,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
