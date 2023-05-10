Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voter ID: most people are terrible at matching faces to photos, making polling checks unreliable

By Kay Ritchie, Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lincoln
Katie Gray, Associate Professor, School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences, University of Reading
On Thursday May 4, for the first time, members of the public voting in local council elections in England were required to bring photo ID to their polling station. Initial reports suggested that a few people were turned away because they didn’t bring one of the approved forms of photo ID.

But even if they did bring the right documents, such as a driving licence or passport, there’s a question mark over whether the people manning polling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
