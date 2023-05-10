Voter ID: most people are terrible at matching faces to photos, making polling checks unreliable
By Kay Ritchie, Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lincoln
Katie Gray, Associate Professor, School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences, University of Reading
On Thursday May 4, for the first time, members of the public voting in local council elections in England were required to bring photo ID to their polling station. Initial reports suggested that a few people were turned away because they didn’t bring one of the approved forms of photo ID.
But even if they did bring the right documents, such as a driving licence or passport, there’s a question mark over whether the people manning polling…
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023