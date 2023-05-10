Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

George Santos indicted on fraud, money laundering and other criminal charges -- 3 essential reads

By Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
Share this article
George Santos has admitted to having said some stupid things. But his lying became the subject of a federal probe that has resulted in criminal charges.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the British press covered the establishment of Israel – I looked into the newspaper archives to find out
~ Israel at 75: how inept British intelligence failed to contain Jewish independence groups
~ How English women wrote about their travels in the 19th century
~ For Tunisia’s muzzled media, Arab Spring is now a distant memory
~ Blockbuster exhibitions: how France is organising to tackle their mammoth environmental footprint
~ Cold water therapy: what are the benefits and dangers of ice baths, wild swimming and freezing showers?
~ How getting out into nature can help people with drug and alcohol problems
~ Plastic rats and playoff beards: Superstitious behaviours in hockey fans and players increase during the playoffs
~ Voter ID: most people are terrible at matching faces to photos, making polling checks unreliable
~ How colonial racism fuels Saskatchewan's criminalization of Indigenous men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter