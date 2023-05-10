Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN Human Rights Council’s special session on Sudan should establish an investigative mechanism.

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to news that the United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Sudan on 11 May 2023 to discuss the impact of the ongoing conflict in the country, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah said: “Amnesty International welcomes the special session on Sudan and urges the […] The post Sudan: UN Human Rights Council’s special session on Sudan should establish an investigative mechanism. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the British press covered the establishment of Israel – I looked into the newspaper archives to find out
~ Israel at 75: how inept British intelligence failed to contain Jewish independence groups
~ How English women wrote about their travels in the 19th century
~ For Tunisia’s muzzled media, Arab Spring is now a distant memory
~ Blockbuster exhibitions: how France is organising to tackle their mammoth environmental footprint
~ Cold water therapy: what are the benefits and dangers of ice baths, wild swimming and freezing showers?
~ How getting out into nature can help people with drug and alcohol problems
~ Plastic rats and playoff beards: Superstitious behaviours in hockey fans and players increase during the playoffs
~ Voter ID: most people are terrible at matching faces to photos, making polling checks unreliable
~ George Santos indicted on fraud, money laundering and other criminal charges -- 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter