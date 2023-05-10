Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central Asian leaders display loyalty to Kremlin at the military parade in Moscow

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
Share this article
Russia’s allies in Central Asia are in a delicate position. They have to maintain neutrality while being pressured by Russia, who is leveraging the region’s political, security, and economic reliance.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan on edge: Protests continue as Imran Khan's arrest sparks outrage
~ Anti-Taliban groups come together and call to resist with all means
~ The day after the night before - Chalmers and Taylor on the budget
~ China’s population has peaked and is now falling – opportunities and risks for Africa
~ South Africa's cold weather has arrived -- some tips on how to stay warm and safe
~ Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history - but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak
~ Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Turkey's opposition leader is leading in the polls, here's what you need to know
~ Labour take note: red-wall voters want an ambitious plan for renewal – not tough talk and flag waving
~ I've just returned from Kyiv where they are expecting a long war and want more help from the west
~ Coronation arrests: how the new public order law disrupted protesters' once in a lifetime opportunity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter