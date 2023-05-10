Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jurors who believe rape myths contribute to dismal conviction rates – but judge-only trials won't solve the problem

By Lee John Curley, Lecturer in Psychology, The Open University
James Munro, Psychology Lecturer, The Open University
Share this article
After years of consultations and reports, the Scottish government is proposing to conduct a pilot to test out running rape trials with just a judge – and no jury.

The conviction rate in Scotland for rape and attempted rate is woefully low. Only 51%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan on edge: Protests continue as Imran Khan's arrest sparks outrage
~ Central Asian leaders display loyalty to Kremlin at the military parade in Moscow
~ Anti-Taliban groups come together and call to resist with all means
~ The day after the night before - Chalmers and Taylor on the budget
~ China’s population has peaked and is now falling – opportunities and risks for Africa
~ South Africa's cold weather has arrived -- some tips on how to stay warm and safe
~ Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history - but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak
~ Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Turkey's opposition leader is leading in the polls, here's what you need to know
~ Labour take note: red-wall voters want an ambitious plan for renewal – not tough talk and flag waving
~ I've just returned from Kyiv where they are expecting a long war and want more help from the west
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter