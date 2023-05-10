Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Excessive personal consumption has serious global consequences

By Fernando Valladares, Profesor de Investigación en el Departamento de Biogeografía y Cambio Global, Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales (MNCN-CSIC)
Share this article
The countries that accumulate the most wealth are also the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases. Tackling overconsumption would make it possible to reach the desired goal of zero emissions sooner.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan on edge: Protests continue as Imran Khan's arrest sparks outrage
~ Central Asian leaders display loyalty to Kremlin at the military parade in Moscow
~ Anti-Taliban groups come together and call to resist with all means
~ The day after the night before - Chalmers and Taylor on the budget
~ China’s population has peaked and is now falling – opportunities and risks for Africa
~ South Africa's cold weather has arrived -- some tips on how to stay warm and safe
~ Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history - but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak
~ Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Turkey's opposition leader is leading in the polls, here's what you need to know
~ Labour take note: red-wall voters want an ambitious plan for renewal – not tough talk and flag waving
~ I've just returned from Kyiv where they are expecting a long war and want more help from the west
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter