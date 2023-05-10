Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Torture Trial in US Highlights Gaps in Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, January 12, 2023. © 2023 Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via AP Photo The trial of a private United States citizen accused of torture as part of an alleged unlawful firearms manufacturing scheme in Iraq opened in the state of Pennsylvania yesterday. It is only the second case ever brought under a US federal law making torture a criminal offense. Prosecutors allege that as part of the scheme, Ross Roggio, 53, abducted and tortured a potential whistleblower in Iraq in 2015 with the help of foreign soldiers placed under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
