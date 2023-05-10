Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, election manipulation abounds ahead of May 14 vote

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Ahead of general elections on May 14, the ruling Justice and Development Party seem to have resorted to foul play and tricks to steer the votes in their favor.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rewritten, recorded, reframed: Ukrainian wartime songs
~ Sudan's people toppled a dictator – despite the war they’re still working to bring about democratic change
~ Queen Charlotte: what the Bridgerton spin-off gets right (and wrong) about the real queen consort
~ Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here's what it reveals about the origins of time and life
~ Media freedom and democracy: Africans in four countries weigh up thorny questions about state control
~ Astronomers just saw a star eat a planet – an astrophysicist on the team explains the first-of-its-kind discovery
~ Black queer college students want to explore their identity -- but feel excluded by both Black and LGBTQ student groups
~ Federal money is coming to fix aging flood control systems – but plans all too often reflect historical patterns and not future risks
~ Imran Khan's arrest: What it means for the former prime minister and Pakistan's upcoming election
~ On its 75th birthday, Israel still can't agree on what it means to be a Jewish state and a democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter