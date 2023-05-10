Federal money is coming to fix aging flood control systems – but plans all too often reflect historical patterns and not future risks
By Antonio Arenas Amado, Assistant Professor of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering, Iowa State University
Lu Liu, Assistant Professor of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering, Iowa State University
As federal funding for infrastructure rolls in, communities run the risk of spending millions of dollars on systems that aren’t built to handle the flood risks ahead.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023