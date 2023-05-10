Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lao political, environmental activist survives gun attack

By Mong Palatino
A activist in Laos was the victim of an attempted extrajudicial murder. As he recovers in the hospital, human rights watchdogs are calling on the government to investigate the crime.


