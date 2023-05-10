Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

If the budget ditched the Stage 3 tax cuts, Australia could save every threatened species – and lots more

By Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Rachel Morgain, Senior Research Fellow, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
The Albanese government has made bold environmental promises over the last year. Given the parlous state of nature in Australia, these commitments are important.

The promises include ending new extinctions, fixing national nature laws and protecting 30% of our land and waters. Achieving these goals requires a lot of money. So how does last night’s federal budget stack up?

Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
